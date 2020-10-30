Today, the US-led international coalition acknowledged that more than 1,400 civilians have been accidentally killed in coalition air strikes in Iraq and Syria since the start of military operations against ISIS in 2014.

In a statement, the coalition stated that since the start of operations in 2014, the coalition and partner forces have managed to liberate 110,000 square kilometers of territory seized by ISIS in Syria and Iraq, which has led to the liberation of 7.7 million people from the organization’s grip.

He pointed out that he carried out 34,917 raids between August 2014 and the end of last September, indicating that during this period and based on available information, the Joint Task Force (Operation Inherent Resolve) conducted an assessment, and it is likely that at least 1,400 civilians were killed “unintentionally.” As a result of the coalition airstrikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve.

It is worth noting that the international coalition to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria includes more than 20 countries, led by the United States of America .. The coalition actually began its work with US raids on August 7, 2014 as part of an operation called “Solid Resolve”.