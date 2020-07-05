In partnership with Qatar Airways – Privilege Club ..

** Beauty: The offer is an appropriate opportunity to rearrange customers’ financial priorities

International Islamic announced the launch of a distinguished offer in cooperation with Qatar Airways – Privilege Club, that includes financing and transferring obligations from other banks to the International Islamic, until August 27, 2020 at a competitive annual profit rate starting from 2.13% with a reward of 10,000 Qmiles points for each financing worth 100,000 Qatari Riyals. The announcement of this offer comes at an important time, keeping pace with the desire of customers to relaunch their activities, and prioritizing them and proceeding with new projects and plans. A valuable reward from Qatar Airways, the national carrier in Qatar, which is considered one of the best airlines in the world.

In addition to the competitive profit and bonus points from Qatar Airways Privilege Club, customers benefit from a grace period of up to 12 months for Qataris and 3 months for residents, as requested by the client who wishes to take advantage of the distinguished offer provided by Al Islami International.

On the occasion of the announcement of the launch of the new offer, Mr. Jamal Abdullah Al-Jamal, Executive Vice President of the Islamic International, said: “We have seen in the Islamic World that we express our interest in our customers and reward their loyalty with a distinguished presentation, which reduces the impact of the conditions that we all went through during the last period, where We made sure that the offer was comprehensive for various purposes, and that it be available to existing customers and clients who transfer their obligations to the Islamic International. “

He added: “In fact, we are happy with our partnership with Qatar Airways in this outstanding presentation, as it is the second time that we have launched a campaign in cooperation with Qatar Airways, the first campaign was the occasion of the National Day, which received great resonance and interest, and we are honored to expand our partnerships with the national carrier Which is considered one of the headlines of the country’s economy and its glory.

Al-Jamal added: “The new offer has been carefully designed to respond to the aspirations of the largest segment of our customers, citizens and residents. The Executive Vice President pointed out that “Al-Dawli Al Islami was keen to make the offer period relatively long and extending from July 5 to August 27, allowing the widest possible group of customers to apply to benefit from the offer, which we hope will be a qualitative response from Islamic International to the needs of customers.” And their aspiration for financing that includes the various competitive advantages that customers expect from their bank.It is reported that all current and new customers can contact the bank’s call center on 44840000 – 24/7 service to inquire about all details, and you can also benefit from the new offer by visiting any of the Al-Dawli Islamic branches currently available.