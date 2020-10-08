Today, the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, commissioned Dr. Beshr Al-Khasawneh to form a new government, to succeed Dr. Omar Al-Razzaz, which submitted its resignation last Saturday.

In the assignment book, the Jordanian monarch called on Al-Khasawneh to continue to take all studied measures and measures in dealing with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in a manner that balances health considerations and operating economic sectors.

He also called on the Jordanian monarch to make every effort to improve the health system, raise its readiness and capacity, raise the capacity of hospitals and intensive care beds nationwide during the next few weeks, and move forward in allocating and establishing centers for testing and expanding the provision of laboratories in all governorates, in accordance with the highest quality standards. And the immediate initiation of the establishment of the National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases, to enhance the ability to deal with this pandemic or any similar future challenge.

He also directed the government to harness the capabilities of the health sector, within a coordinated central context that enables a rapid response to this pandemic and its changes and developments.

King Abdullah also called on the Prime Minister-designate to prepare the state’s financial budget in an appropriate and realistic manner so that it reflects expected revenues and expenditures, and focuses on stimulating productivity and continually improving services, achieving efficiency in managing state resources and controlling spending, in addition to improving revenues through combating evasion and tax and customs avoidance without Exaggeration of the citizen and the private sector.