She / She / Arabian Fashion Exhibition started in its seventeenth edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, under the patronage of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, and will continue for five days, thus becoming the first event hosted by the National Tourism Council this season

The exhibition is part of the calendar of festivals and vital events that are held under the umbrella of the National Tourism Council, and organized this year by the Qatar Business Events Company, one of the entities affiliated with the Council.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Secretary General of the National Tourism Council and CEO of Qatar Airways Group, praised in a press statement on this occasion the successful efforts made by the country during the previous period, which enabled the resumption of tourism activity in Qatar and the organization of this exhibition to be the first major event of this season.

Al Baker explained that the “Heya Arab Fashion” exhibition has witnessed a great development over the past years, making it a pioneering event in the field of Arab fashion and fashion, which in turn contributed to strengthening Qatar’s position as a regional innovation center.

He said that the National Tourism Council, with its partners from the public and private sectors, continues to develop tourism offers and experiences that suit the local market and contribute to revitalizing the tourism sector.

The seventeenth edition of the exhibition primarily sheds light on local talents in design and entrepreneurship, who have become a clear imprint in the world of Arab fashion, noting that the exhibition witnesses the participation of more than 150 brands, offering a variety of ready-to-wear, high-end and luxurious fashion and the latest dresses Evening and abayas.

The exhibition activities are held under strict precautionary measures, in line with the safety and health guidelines approved by the Ministry of Public Health, including limiting the number of visitors so that it does not exceed 30 percent of the capacity of the place, the need to wear the muzzle, and demonstrate the application of “precaution” before entering, with Follow social distancing rules.

The exhibition features over the course of its days, a program of various activities, including 10 discussion sessions, 4 fashion shows, an introductory session and two workshops, each hosting a group of stakeholders and specialists.

The exhibition’s new logo adopts a modern and abstract way of writing it in Arabic calligraphy in a classic frame with a modern character. Although it contains only one word and a short one, it expresses the message of the exhibition in a wonderful creative way, blending a subtle blend of calligraphy and printmaking. The logo also uses contrasting touches that combine a thin and thick line, reflecting elegance and preserving the brand’s original burgundy color.