Today, Sunday, the implementation of the exceptional entry permit for the state, which was automatically made available on the website of the Ministry of Interior for residents currently in the State of Qatar and wishing to travel and return, was launched.

Users on social media praised the speedy issuance of the permit from the ministry’s website, and they shared the permits they obtained, and also made it clear that the permit is issued as soon as they receive the exit notice.

They added that the period of issuing the permit reaches 6 months, during which one can return to the country and submit to precautionary measures, including home or hotel quarantine.

The government communication office has announced new decisions for the travel and return policy to the country as of Sunday, which are:

First: Adding the service of obtaining an exceptional entry permit “automatically” for residents currently in the State of Qatar and wishing to travel and return again, so that the concerned parties (the recruited And the resident) from printing the exceptional entry permit from the Ministry of Interior website at any time, if the resident travels outside the country without the need to submit a request to do so through the “Qatar Gate” website as soon as the resident’s exit movement is registered.

It is noteworthy that the automatic exceptional entry permit service does not include residents who are currently outside the State of Qatar, as they are still required to obtain the exceptional return permit via the “Qatar Gate” website in case they wish to return to the State of Qatar.

Second: The application of the quarantine system for only one week after returning from travel, regardless of the destination, provided that the home quarantine system applies to those coming from the countries included in the Ministry of Public Health’s Green List, while the hotel quarantine system is mandatory for those coming from countries not included in the list Green, taking into account that the people who are subject to quarantine in the shared quarantine facilities will be the same for two weeks, and this decision comes based on national and international epidemiological statistics.