His Excellency Mr. Denis Moncada, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, met with HE Dr. Khamis bin Rashid Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Nicaragua.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to issues of common interest.

His Excellency Denis Moncada expressed his hope for the continued strengthening of relations between the two friendly countries and cooperation in various fields, stressing that Nicaragua places the relationship with the State of Qatar at the top of its priorities