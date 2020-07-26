His Excellency Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, met with His Excellency Dr. Hassan Mohamed Al-Tamimi, Minister of Health and Environment of the Republic of Iraq, through the technology of visual communication.

During the meeting, ways and mechanisms for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the health fields were discussed, within the framework of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, by sending field hospitals equipped with various medical equipment to the Republic of Iraq in support of the efforts of the brothers in Iraq to confront the Corona Virus / Covid-19 / pandemic.

The Iraqi Minister of Health expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Emir of the country, for his support to the efforts of Iraq in facing the Corona pandemic, and praised the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries in various fields.