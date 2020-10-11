His Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, officially inaugurated the short-stay unit at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, after its expansion.

In a statement on this occasion, Her Excellency said that despite the pressures focused on the health care system due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic since the beginning of the year, the focus has continued on other health services.

She added that the expansion of the short stay unit is a great example of the hard work that has been done away from coronavirus (Covid-19) to ensure that all patients receive high-quality care.

Her Excellency the Minister of Public Health stated that the new unit provides a significant increase in capacity and a better experience for all short stay unit patients.

In addition to the official opening of the short-stay unit, Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Al-Kuwari visited the urgent care unit and the outpatient department at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, where work was done to increase capacity and enhance services in both departments.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Salem Al-Hassan, Medical Director of the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, explained that the journey to enhance services at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research took four months, which led to many improvements in the services of the Urgent Care Unit, the Outpatient Department and the Short Stay Unit, in which the number of beds increased from 16 to 52 beds, which will positively affect the care provided to patients.

He added that chemotherapy services are among the most prominent services that have been improved, and work has also been made to enhance inpatient care by adding ten new beds dedicated to treating tumors.

For her part, Dr. Noura Al Hammadi, Deputy Medical Director and Head of Radiation Therapy Oncology Department, explained that the outpatient department has witnessed a major transformation as part of the improvement program, as treatment is provided to large numbers of cancer patients every year as the population continues to increase in the State of Qatar.

She indicated that three other clinics have been added to the outpatient department to provide care for all, and these clinics include the care and pain relief clinic, the pharmacy clinic, and the psychological treatment clinic, in addition to facilitating the access of cancer patients to great care throughout the State of Qatar by establishing 37 clinics. Outside the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, located at the Medicaid Center, Al Wakra Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, and the Women’s Wellness and Research Center.