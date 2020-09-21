His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, met today with Mrs. Heidi Grant, Director of the Military Security Cooperation Agency in the United States of America.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries in the field of security-military cooperation and ways to enhance them.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Meshaal bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America, Mr. Nasser Jarallah Al-Marri, Chairman of the Financial Affairs Authority at the Ministry of Defense, and Brigadier General Nawwaf bin Mubarak Al Thani, the Qatar Military Defense Attaché to the United States of America.