The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs has warned against dealing with unofficial entities and entities, due to the proliferation of advertisements from unofficial or unlicensed entities and entities during the last period.

The Ministry, in a tweet on its Twitter account, called on community members to take caution and not to deal with those entities or accounts through social media, websites and text messages that invite individuals to provide their personal data to obtain employment opportunities or to participate in providing social services.

The Ministry also stressed the need not to disclose personal information or data to these unofficial and unlicensed accounts and not to deal with them, and to verify the correct source when receiving news or advertisements through various social media.

The Ministry stated that the public can learn about the activities, events and news of the Ministry through the official website adlsa.gov.qa , and social media platforms @ADLSAQa .