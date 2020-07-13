The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the third phase of the Bid Basket Initiative, which is held under the slogan “The bid continues.” This initiative provides an integrated food basket to the beneficiary families, which are families affected by the surrounding conditions imposed by the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19).

The Ministry of Awqaf was keen to support the Center for Conserving Grace and supporting the families registered with it, which reached nearly 1500 families with more than 6000 individuals in these families, as they provided them with integrated food baskets through the first and second basket, in addition to cooperating with the Wamam company to distribute meat to the same families.

Also, on Eid Al-Fitr, the Ministry distributed Eid clothing to these families and approximately 2,600 workers, through the management of the Zakat Fund.

In this regard, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director General of the General Department of Endowments, affirmed the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs’s keenness to develop the tender basket and encourage the brothers in the Grace Center to reach through this initiative to all families affected by the Corona virus epidemic (Covid-19), stressing his happiness that an increase in the number of beneficiaries of this initiative has already taken place after the first distribution, following the increase in the number of beneficiaries who have been registered in the Center for the Preservation of Grace according to precise criteria.

His Excellency said: “We are trying through the initiative of the basket of tender to contribute to the continuity of the mission of the Center for Conservation of Charity and help them reach the largest number of beneficiary families.” He called on everyone to provide support at the beginning of the third stage.