The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed on commercial complexes and shopping centers through next Tuesday, corresponding to September 1, and the ministry clarified that it is a continuation of the decisions taken by the State of Qatar to preserve the safety and health of citizens and residents and limit the spread of the Corona virus – Covid 19 It has been decided to allow the reopening of restaurant lounges in commercial complexes, provided that the number of customers who are received does not exceed 30% of the total normal capacity. It was also decided to reopen the chapels in commercial complexes and shopping centers according to the capacity specified by the concerned authorities. And to allow cinemas to resume their activities according to the capacity, procedures and preventive measures specified, provided that persons under the age of 18 years are not allowed to enter. It was also decided to allow the use of clothes fitting rooms according to specific health requirements.

It was also decided to allow children’s barbershops to resume their work according to the precautionary measures set for barbershops for adults, and to follow the prior reservation system, and compulsory wearing of medical masks for the child, his companion and the worker, and it is not allowed to receive more than two children, a maximum of two, in the barber shop, provided that one escort per child is allowed to be inside The shop. The decision also included allowing children to enter commercial complexes and shopping centers, including retail stores and restaurants, while adhering to precautionary measures and preventive measures. The decision to close games halls, amusement parks and skating rinks continues, and it is prohibited to hold any artistic, cultural or entertainment activities inside the malls and commercial centers.

The Ministry stated that public shops inside the malls and commercial centers must adhere to examining and measuring the temperature of the workers in the commercial store constantly, isolating the employees who show symptoms of infection, and informing the concerned authorities to take the necessary precautions and health. And the application of the decision to work remotely on employees who are over the age of 60 years or pregnant women or individuals who have chronic diseases. And the obligation to constantly sterilize rooms designated for measuring clothes, handles, seats and counters. And the determination of the maximum number of pieces that one customer can measure per day, provided that the number does not exceed 3 pieces as a maximum, and the concerned shops have the right to specify a smaller number. And the obligation to sterilize clothes that have been measured but not purchased and the pieces that have been deposited by customers and not display them on shelves and set them aside for a period of not less than 24 hours. And put stickers of the safe distance on the floors of the commercial store. And receiving customers according to the store’s capacity, provided that it is not less than 9 square meters per person. And encourage customers to pay with bank cards and avoid using paper currencies. And all the facilities of the commercial store, including the administrative offices, warehouses, staff accommodations and the means of transportation belonging to the store, are constantly sterilized.

Restaurants

The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed on restaurants, which will start working on next Tuesday, September 1, and the ministry explained that it is a continuation of the decisions taken by the State of Qatar to preserve the safety and health of citizens and residents and limit the spread of the Corona virus – Covid 19 It was decided to allow all restaurants, which do not have a Clean Qatar program certificate, to resume their activities, receive customers, with a capacity of only 30%, in compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment. It was also decided to allow restaurants that obtained the Clean Qatar Program certificate to practice their activities, receive customers, with a capacity of 100%, instead of 50%, while adhering to the requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.

The Ministry noted that the conditions for obtaining a work permit with a capacity of 100% include registration in the Qatar Clean Program on the following website www.qatarclean.com, uploading the restaurant requirements form, filling in the required information and sending it to the following email address: restaurants@qatarclean.qa.The Ministry warned that to view the requirements for restaurant activities, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health www.moph.gov.qa. It shall apply the following guidelines: Do not allow customers to enter until after verifying the color of the health status indicated in the precaution app. Only holders of the green code are allowed entry. A completely open buffet service and reliance on predefined menus were banned, hookahs were banned, and people without medical masks were banned from entering. And measuring the temperature of customers at the entrances, and not allowing individuals whose temperature does not exceed 38 degrees Celsius to enter the restaurant. And providing hand sanitizers in all restaurant facilities, and placing safety distance stickers on the restaurant floors. And redistribute the tables, leaving a distance of at least two meters between each table. A maximum of five people are allowed to sit at each table, with the exception of members of one family. And encourage customers to pay with bank cards and avoid using paper currencies.