The Center for Music Affairs, affiliated to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, will hold the “Qatari Song Night” in its second edition on November 24th, under the slogan “Confused Oh My Country, Shahdelij” at the Qatar National Convention Center stage.

The two-day celebration will be attended by music bands from Qatar and Turkey, led by Kuwaiti maestro Dr. Ahmed Hamdan, as well as a group of Qatari song stars who will perform a concert drawn from the heritage of the Qatari song, and during which four personalities who have contributed to the enrichment of the Qatari art library will be honored.

The Qatari Song Night, which is held for the second year in a row, aims to support the Qatari song and encourage the pillars of creativity in it by composers, poets, singers and players to present artistic works worthy of its career, in addition to providing the Qatari Music Library with new artistic production, and informing the new generations about Qatari creativity in ancient and modern singing.

Mr. Faisal Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Culture and Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture and Sports, said that Qatar, throughout its history, has bestowed goodness, security and prosperity to its people, and to everyone who lived in it dear and generous. And they stood in the face of challenges, so the slogan was chosen: / Confused Oh My Country, Shahdilij / A reference to the dear homeland, Qatar, loyalty and love for it, which is derived from the Qatari song / Confused Oh My Country Chanelj / by the poet Dr. Marzouq Bashir, the late composer Abdulaziz Nasser, and the singer The late Qatari Mohammed Al-Sai.

For his part, Khaled Al-Salem, Director of the Center for Music Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, explained that 21 singers will participate in the revival of the night of the Qatari song. Saad Al-Fahd, Ali Abdul Sattar, Saud Jassim, Ayel, Khaled Salem, Saad Hamad, Mansour Al-Muhannadi, Saqr Saleh, Ahmed Ali, Aisha Al-Zayani, Fahd Al-Kubaisi, Issa Al-Kubaisi, and the great artist Lotfi Bu Shanak.

He pointed out that 11 new songs will be released during the celebration by a group of poets and composers, the most prominent of which is the song “Peace”, a humanitarian and sentimental work written by Qatari poet Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, composed by Qatari musician Matar Ali Al-Kuwari, and the song “Lee Feek” by the poet Jassim bin Hammam composed and sung by Saad Al-Fahd, and the song / If We Meet / by the poet Hamad Al-Baridi, composed by Fahd Al-Hajaji, and the song / Shal / by the poet Faleh Al-Ajlan, and composed by Nasser Saleh.

The Night of the Qatari Song also includes two national works produced by the National Day Celebrations Committee, the first / Shahdelij / written by the poet Muhammad Ali Al-Marzouki and composed by Muhammad Abdullah Al-Marzouki and performed by a group of Qatari singers and will be presented on the first night,

And the second / without our dignity / by the poet Zayed bin Cruz and composer Abdullah Al-Mannai, to confirm these works of keenness on loyalty, belonging, unity and solidarity between all segments of the Qatari people and the leadership.

The celebration will be held with the application of all precautionary measures, as work will be done to distribute the audience in a way that takes into account health requirements, so that the number of visitors in each session does not exceed the percentage specified by the Ministry of Health, taking into account the preservation of the safe distance according to the directives of the Ministry itself.