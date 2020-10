The Ministry of Culture and Sports announced the postponement of the Qatari Song Night concert, which was scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11.

The ministry said – according to its official account on Twitter – due to the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ministry decided to postpone the ceremony, and added that the appropriate date for the night of the Qatari song will be determined later.