6025 companies in Doha violated the first stage of the inspection campaigns on workers’ homes

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs started the second phase of the inspection campaigns on workers ’housing in residential neighborhoods in the Rayyan region (Freej Al-Marra, Muaither, Al-Rayyan Al-Atiq, and streets: Umm Al-Doom, Al Shafi and Muaither), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Municipality and Environment.

The first phase of the inspection campaigns, which took place during the period from April 22 to June 30 last, resulted in the inspection of 1,430 homes and the violation of 6025 companies in all districts and markets in the Doha region.

These campaigns come in implementation of the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Decision No. (18) for the year 2014 to determine the requirements and specifications of housing appropriate for workers, and aim to determine the extent of application of health and decent housing requirements in terms of the number of residents and the cleanliness and safety of housing.

The campaigns are also carried out according to a plan organized by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs to ensure the levels of housing and adjust their conditions, and to urge employers to transfer their workers to the homes designated for workers in different workers cities.

The procedures of the campaigns are to inspect the housing, and to place posters on the violator thereof, with an explanation of the inspection date, the inspector’s number and the capacity of each housing. Tenants and companies are advised of the need to adjust their conditions within a week from the date of inspection and evacuate the excess number of workers according to the capacity of each housing.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs stresses the need to adhere to the conditions and specifications for adequate housing for workers in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 18 of 2014, which provides for a healthy environment within the housing by not increasing the density of workers inside the common room and allocating space for each bed not less than 6 square meters and providing housing as Periodically with appropriate disinfectants and detergents, and that all rooms are well ventilated, and in case of violation, legal procedures are applied and the company file is suspended.