Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid 19) and the recovery of 402 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 105,420.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the (Covid-19) virus in the State of Qatar, which includes the following:

New cases and injuries:

– 394 confirmed new cases infected with Coronavirus – 19.

– 402 cases of the virus recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cures in Qatar to 105,420.

– All new cases are put in isolation and they receive the necessary health care according to their health status.

Current status / Covid-19:

The efforts of the State of Qatar have succeeded in tackling the Corona virus (Covid-19), flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus, with a decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as a decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

– The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of infection with the Corona virus (Covid 19) in determining a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

The State of Qatar is considered one of the lowest countries in the world in the Corona virus death rate (Covid 19) for several reasons, including:

The health sector provides high-quality health care for people with coronavirus.

The youth segment makes up the largest proportion of the population of the State of Qatar.

– Proactive checks to identify infected cases early.

Increase hospital capacity, especially intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care.

Working to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases from the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

– Reducing restrictions and decreasing the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, where approximately 50 to 100 patients are hospitalized daily with moderate and severe symptoms of the Corona virus (Covid 19).

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

Now more than ever we should be careful and careful to protect individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (Covid 19).

What you can do:

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually lifted in the State of Qatar, it is important that everyone play their role in controlling the virus by following the following precautions:

Avoid physical closeness with others, avoid crowded places, and avoid closed places that are crowded with people.

Commitment to social estrangement.

Wearing gags.

Wash hands regularly.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.

– Anyone suffering from symptoms of Covid 19 should contact the helpline on 16000 or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary tests, which are Muaither, kindergarten, Umm Salal and Al-Gharafa health centers, since the early detection of the disease contributes to ease Get the necessary treatment and speed recovery from the disease.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website continuously for the latest information.