The Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 389 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the recovery of 405 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 103782, in addition to recording two new deaths.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the (Covid-19) virus in the State of Qatar, which includes the following: – New

cases of infection and recovery: –

– 389 new confirmed cases infected with the Corona “Covid-19” virus.

– 405 people recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cures in the country of Qatar to 103782.

– Two new deaths were recorded between the ages of 70 and 71, and they had received the necessary medical care.

– All new cases have been placed in isolation and are receiving necessary health care according to their health status.

Covid-19’s current position: –

The efforts of the State of Qatar have succeeded in tackling the Corona virus (Covid-19), flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus, with a decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as a decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

– The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of infection with Corona virus (Covid-19) in determining a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in society.

– The State of Qatar is considered one of the lowest countries in the world in the coronavirus death rate (Covid-19), for several reasons, including:

1. The health sector provides high-quality health care for people living with Coronavirus.

2. The youth segment makes up the largest proportion of the population of the State of Qatar.

3. Proactive checks to identify infected cases early.

4. Increase hospital capacity, especially intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care.

5. Working to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases from the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

– Reducing restrictions and reducing the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, where approximately 50 to 100 patients are hospitalized daily with moderate and severe coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

Now more than ever we should be careful and careful to protect individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

What can you do: –

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to do their part in controlling the virus by following the following precautions:

Avoid physical closeness with others, avoid crowded places, and avoid closed places that are crowded with people.

Commitment to social estrangement.

Wearing gags.

Wash hands regularly.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.

– Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should contact the helpline on 16000 or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary tests, which is the excused center, kindergarten, mother of hides, or health garbage, as the disease is detected early? It contributes to the ease of obtaining the necessary treatment and the speedy recovery from the disease.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website continuously for the latest information.