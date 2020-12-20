In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, regarding the arrival of the first shipment of Corona virus Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow (Monday), and the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to provide this vaccine According to the standards of the State of Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health has issued permission for emergency registration and use of the vaccine / Covid-19 / produced by the alliance of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech /, which is one of the two vaccines contracted by the Ministry of Public Health to purchase and obtain them.

The vaccine produced was approved by the alliance of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech / after the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry of Public Health conducted an accurate and extensive study and review of the vaccine and the results of clinical studies that were carried out on a large segment of volunteers that proved that the vaccine is safe and effective according to international standards.

The approval of the Ministry of Public Health to use the vaccine of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech / came after the approval of many countries in the world, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada to use it.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal, head of the National Strategic Group for Responding to the Virus / Covid-19 / and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Hamad Medical Corporation, said that the integrated operations of clinical trials conducted on the vaccine alliance of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech / proved that the vaccine is safe and effective by 95%, despite From the speed with which this vaccine is tested and produced, it has undergone stringent testing processes and certification standards.

“We will commit, starting from this month and throughout the year 2021, to implement the largest vaccination program in the State of Qatar, and we hope that it will end and return to normal life. Now, it is important for everyone to adhere to and adhere to continuing to wear masks and follow all the required precautionary measures, because we, We still see that there are people entering the hospital and intensive care units due to infection with / Covid-19 /.

For her part, Dr. Aisha Ibrahim Al-Ansari, Director of the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry of Public Health, and head of the vaccine procurement task force / Covid-19 /, in the State of Qatar, explained that the approval to supply the vaccine / Covid-19 / “MRNA” produced from Accepted by Pfizer and Bayontek for emergency use, in the State of Qatar, for people who are sixteen years of age or older. Confirming that this decision was taken after an intensive process of looking and studying all the evidence and justifications provided by the alliance of the two companies / Pfizer and Biontech / as “we have become more certain and satisfied that the vaccine is safe and effective.”