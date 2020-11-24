The Ministry of Public Health announced that more than 130,000 people have been vaccinated against seasonal influenza since its campaign against this virus was launched in mid-October until today.

The ministry explained that the aforementioned number (130,000) constitutes twice the number of people who received the seasonal influenza vaccine in the same period last year, noting that this vaccine is available free of charge in all health centers of the Primary Health Care Corporation, and outpatient clinics of the Hamad Medical Corporation (for patients. Who have current appointments) and in many private and semi-private clinics and hospitals across Qatar.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal, Chairman of the National Strategic Committee to Respond to Coronavirus and Head of the Communicable Diseases Center at Hamad Medical Corporation, said that the flu vaccine this year is unprecedented so far, as during the month of November, 3500 to 4000 people per day requested and received their free flu vaccination through The health care system is more than double what it was in November 2019, stressing that it is clear that people have realized the additional importance of vaccination to protect themselves and their families in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that seasonal influenza and (Covid-19) are two different viruses, and the flu vaccine does not prevent people from contracting Covid-19, but the same people who are at risk of developing severe symptoms from / Covid-19 / as the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, they are They are also more at risk of getting the flu, so it is more important than ever that people get their flu vaccinations this year.

It is noteworthy that the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Public Health, Primary Health Care Corporation and Hamad Medical Corporation, and includes support for many private and semi-private clinics and hospitals across Qatar.

For his part, Dr. Hamad Al-Rumaihi, Director of the Department of Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control at the Ministry of Public Health, said that with all primary health centers and more than 50 private medical centers dedicated to providing free influenza vaccine, it has become easier than ever to obtain vaccination against seasonal influenza. .

He added that the great demand this year for a flu vaccine is very encouraging so far, but he urged people who have not yet received the vaccine to do so as soon as possible, as the vaccine may take about two weeks to develop antibodies and provide protection.

The Ministry of Public Health called for visiting the website www.fighttheflu.qa for more information, including ways to obtain the seasonal flu vaccine and common questions about influenza and / Covid-19 /.