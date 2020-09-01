The General Department for Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior managed to seize an amount of drugs estimated at 29 kilograms of hashish and (10.2) kilograms of methamphetamine, and seized three suspects of Asian nationality.

The Ministry of Interior stated, during its official account via Twitter this morning, that information had been received by the administration indicating that a number of persons of Asian nationality had traded in narcotic substances, and immediately a search and investigation team was formed, and the information was proven correct.

Accordingly, a plan was drawn up to arrest the accused, and after obtaining the permission of the Public Prosecution, the accused were arrested and in possession of the seized items, and a report on the incident was drawn up and referred to the competent authorities