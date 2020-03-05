The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has decided to postpone the eighth edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ), as well as the related International Environmental Exhibition (EnviroteQ), due to the potential risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The events were scheduled to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from March 17 to 21.

The postponement of AgriteQ and EnviroteQ comes even as many other international events have been cancelled or postponed across the world to maintain the health and safety of the people, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the MME stressed that the health and safety of all was among its top priorities.