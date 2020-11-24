The National Human Rights Committee welcomed what was stated in the statement of the Public Prosecution today regarding the finding of a newborn girl at Hamad International Airport, and the committee appreciated the efforts made by the competent authorities in the state to uncover the mystery surrounding that incident.

The National Human Rights Committee also praised the emergency and medical measures taken by government agencies to save the life of the aforementioned child.

Mrs. Maryam Bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Secretary-General of the National Commission for Human Rights, said that the statement of the Public Prosecution revealed the mystery of the incident, and confirmed the abuses and individual actions of some officers at the airport with regard to the measures taken against some female travelers.

Al-Attiyah explained that the incident of the child shook the conscience of all members of society, noting that the process of uncovering her circumstances caused great satisfaction among the public opinion.

Al-Attiyah added that the National Human Rights Committee, in accordance with its terms of reference and tasks to promote and protect human rights at the national level, which includes all individuals and groups within Qatar, citizens, residents and visitors, calls for more protection measures for everyone under the legal jurisdiction of the State of Qatar to ensure that what happened will not be repeated. .

The committee also calls on the competent authorities to exert more care, effort and care for the girl child and provide all kinds of special care for her, based on local laws and the Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted by the United Nations in 1989 AD, and it guaranteed the girl’s right to the protection measures she needs and her right to register immediately after her birth and her right to Name and all other rights stipulated.