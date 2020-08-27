Brigadier General Ahmed Saud Al-Kuwari, Vice President of the National Service Academy, emphasized the pioneering role of the Academy and its prominent role in nurturing future men, developing patriotism among the people, and giving them the capabilities and capabilities to defend the homeland and defend its gains.

This came during the introductory meeting organized by the Academy today to receive the fourteenth batch of high school graduates 2020-2021, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Saeed Hamad Al Nuaimi, President of the Academy, parents, and alumni.

Brigadier General Al-Kuwari explained that the Academy’s programs pass through three stages, starting with foundation training, then specialized training, and then the final phase, which is enhancing skills and academic education.

During the meeting, the important aspects of the life of the intrepid were explained by a group of academy officers, as they touched upon the conditions of entry, the duration of the training, the requirements and duties in the life of the intrepid.

During the meeting, an introductory overview of the academy and the services it provides on the training, academic, and health levels, in addition to moral guidance was also presented.

It is noteworthy that the academic program of the National Service Academy aims to urge students who do not have a high school diploma to complete their studies in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in addition to qualifying and preparing students to enroll in universities inside and outside the State of Qatar and to provide academic programs with earned academic hours in cooperation with a number of educational institutions.