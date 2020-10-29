The National Service Academy concluded today, the Suhail 1 tactical exercise, for National Service Academy recruits from the fourteenth batch.

The exercise was held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, who attended the closing activities.

The exercise included several individual and group exercises with the aim of providing the trainees with military skills and reaching the highest levels of military readiness for recruits.