The New York Times said that President-elect Joe Biden’s team has prepared a batch of decrees to be issued immediately after the inauguration ceremony on January 20.

She indicated that the decrees prepared by Biden’s team include the abolition of the travel ban imposed on Muslim-majority countries, in addition to joining the Paris Agreement on climate change, pointing out that Biden’s team is preparing to issue decrees directly after the inauguration without waiting for Congress, according to Al Jazeera via Twitter.

In 2017, the outgoing President and Lathe Donald Trump signed an executive decision banning entry to citizens of 7 Islamic countries for a period of time: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Last November, the “Washington Post” newspaper confirmed that Biden pledged that the first decisions he would sign upon taking office would include lifting the travel ban imposed on a number of Islamic countries, adding: “Biden will also restore the program that allows dreamers, who were brought to the United States in an unimaginable way.” It is legal as children to remain in the country, “according to people familiar with his plans.

Biden seeks to send to Congress a bill on immigration on the first day of his term that includes a way to obtain citizenship for about 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally, a goal sought by and failed by many US administrations from both parties.

Biden has pledged to halt deportations of illegal immigrants during the first 100 days in office. He also intends to cancel Trump’s travel bans, which impose restrictions on travelers from 13 countries, most of them Muslim-majority or African.

Last November, the United States required citizens of a number of Asian and African countries wishing to visit it to deposit a financial guarantee, which could reach $ 15,000, to discourage them from staying on its soil, after the expiration of their visas.

The new measure mainly includes travelers from African countries (Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan and Chad) and Asia (Afghanistan, Bhutan, Burma, Iran, Laos, Syria and Yemen) in addition to Papua New Guinea. According to Agence France-Presse.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette and outlining the effects of this decision, more than 10% of visitors from these 23 countries stay on US soil after the expiry of the period allowed in their visas.

Under the new procedure, which came into effect on December 24 for a trial period of 6 months, citizens of these countries who hold “B” visas that allow a short-term visit to the United States for the purpose of tourism or trade will be required to pay each of them an amount they can To reach $ 15,000 with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, if he fails to prove that he left the United States within the specified time limit.