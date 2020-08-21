Tonight, the Israeli occupation forces bombed a site west of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency stated that the bombing set fire to the site and caused significant material damage, while no injuries were reported among the citizens.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli air forces bombed sites and agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip for the ninth consecutive day, causing damage to these sites and the property of Palestinian citizens, in addition to the final closure of the Gaza Sea to Palestinian fishermen.