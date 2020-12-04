His Excellency Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Managing Director of Qetaifan North Enterprises and Vice Chairman of Katara Hospitality said, “We have in Qetaifan North the tallest tower in water cities around the world, indicating that the island will be a major destination for tourists during the 2022 World Cup by providing facilities In addition to providing housing for some of the visitors, Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, “The completion of the water city comes with the same date for completion of the rest of the project in its first phase, that is, at the end of 2021, and he said in an interview with the Pulse of Economy program for Qatar TV. Qetaifan Island has two main entrances in addition to the water taxi, which is an important means of transportation at the site.