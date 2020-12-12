His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, crowned the winners of the Cup and Prize of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad Al Thani (may God have mercy on him), at the end of the race organized by the Racing and Equestrian Club on Saturday on the Al Rayyan grass track on the occasion of celebrating the National Day of the State of Qatar, and the race witnessed Establishing 9 runs, including the eighth and ninth games, on the cup and the prize.

His Excellency the Minister of Culture and Sports handed over the Founder’s Prize and Cup to Al Shaqab Racing in the midst of great joy. His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mishaal bin Hamad Al Thani also received the National Day Cup, which won the Injaz Stud.

Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Qatari and Asian Equestrian Federations, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Racing and Equestrian Club participated in the coronation.

And in the ninth round, the Cup and Prize of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad Al Thani (may God rest his soul) from the second category of purebred Arabian horses aged 3 years and over for a distance of 2000 meters. Al-Shaqab Racing won the first and second places of the race by winning the ostrich First place and the title under the supervision of coach Alban de Mule and led by imagination Sufian Saadi.

In the eighth round of the National Day Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, a local production, a conditional run for a distance of 1400 meters. Contrary to expectations, the “provocative” horse and production of Injaz stall succeeded in winning first place with a neck difference under the supervision of coach Zuhair Mohsen and led by the imagination Sufian Saadi after a very strong and unresolved competition Only in the last meters.

Apart from the eighth and ninth round, another 7 rounds were played. In the same context, the knight Mohammed Al Khayarin won the first place in the Messila heritage race that was held yesterday at the Racing and Equestrian Club as part of the race activities for the National Day Cup and the Founder’s Award, which is one of the races that attract hundreds of followers, especially in light of its heritage character.

The knight Muhammad al-Khayarin surpassed the horse “obligated” to win a first-place prize car presented by the National Day Celebration Committee.

After the race, the winners were crowned by His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, in the presence of Khaled Al-Ali, member of the Board of Directors of the Racing and Equestrian Club and the supervisor of the Messila heritage race.

Minister of Culture and Sports: We thank everyone who contributed to the success of the race

. His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, affirmed that the race bears a great name – the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, “may God rest his soul.”

He added in a press statement after crowning the winners of the main runs of the race today at the Racing Club, that the competitions were held within the country’s celebrations of the National Day, noting that the competitions were mixed between regular horse races and the traditional heritage race, the Messila race, which witnesses a large participation of Qatari owners.

His Excellency said that through the races that are held, we see that there is a significant increase in the number of Qatari riders.

His Excellency thanked all the Board of Directors of the Racing and Equestrian Club for the wonderful organization of the race, and also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this race.