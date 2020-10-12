The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects said: In parallel with the great economic growth that the Qatari economy is witnessing in all fields, the real estate sector is at the heart of the growing sectors, and this goes back to the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is carried out by every individual and every company working on the land of this country to achieve the pillars Underpinning this vision, the report added: One of the most obvious results of this vision is the growth of the real estate sector, which we see when we look at West Bay Towers, and new real estate projects such as The Pearl-Qatar, Lusail City, and the Msheireb Downtown Doha project, in addition to the great expansion of cities and municipalities in all directions.

The report explained that by looking at the major real estate projects in Qatar, we find that most of the buildings and high-end commercial areas in Doha are located in the Pearl Qatar, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Lusail City, and these areas have developed over the past six years and have worked to meet the high-end sector. Lusail City is witnessing an urban movement, pointing out that the square foot prices in that area have become at good levels for sale, acceptable and better than before, in light of the increasing demand by investors, whether Qatari or foreigners, to own property in that area, which is witnessing great interest by the state from During the provision of services, facilities and transportation, indicating that the Lusail City project is moving forward with very great strength.

The report said: The project is part of the great development that Qatar is witnessing, pointing out that the total cost of implementing the infrastructure in the project is about 10 billion riyals, adding that some companies and government agencies have begun to move to Lusail City in some of its regions, indicating that it has been completed. Building some residential buildings in Jabal Thailb or in other areas of the city, and the report emphasized that Qatari Diar provides all facilities and encouragement to investors to invest in Lusail City, indicating that it is an integrated city, and work is progressing in full swing in building the largest mall in Qatar is in the amusement park, and this project will contribute to attracting investors.

He explained that Lusail City has a network to transport gas through pipelines all over it, indicating that Lusail City has been supplied with electricity through a main station in addition to substations that have been designed and implemented underground and also inside the tunnels. Regarding the Pearl Qatar project, the Al Asmakh report said: This large development project includes various areas in the architectural style such as Viva Bahriyah, Porto Arabia, Canal Cartier, Medina Central, and most of the towers in the Pearl project are distinguished by their luxury and wonderful views of the sea in addition to luxurious and modern interior designs, in addition to other distinctive services. The Pearl Project will consist of about 19,000 residential units in addition to seven 4 or 5-star hotels upon completion of the project. The apartments feature a central air conditioning system, which is supervised by Qatar Cool.

The report pointed out that the Pearl-Qatar project contains nearly 300 plots of land of varying sizes devoted to constructing luxury villas that contain a private beach, in addition to a number of plots of land that have been recently screened and are highly popular. The report indicated that the main areas that have been completed and ready for delivery for housing and occupancy in the Pearl-Qatar project are Porto Arabia, Viva Marine, Canal Cartier and Medina Central. Al-Asmakh’s report indicated that the prices of apartments in the Pearl Qatar project have witnessed stability since the fourth quarter of last year (2019), and it is likely that this stability will continue throughout the current year (2020).