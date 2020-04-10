THE PEARL-QATAR

One of the largest real-estate developments in the Middle East

The Pearl-Qatar is one of the largest real-estate developments in the Middle East that sits on 4 million sqm of reclaimed land and located 350 meters offshore of Doha’s prestigious West Bay District.

The integrated and sustainable Island, which won the 2018-2019 “Best Mixed-use Development” award at the prestigious Arabian Property Awards, incorporates a variety of distinct features including apartments, villas, townhouses, penthouses, diverse entertainment facilities, in addition to the award-winning marina and beautiful serene beaches.

The Island is divided into 10 architecturally distinct and themed precincts that house various property types including studios, 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, in addition to villas and low-rise buildings, carefully planned pedestrian-friendly squares and plazas, and a wide range of landscaped gardens.

More than 350 retail shops are currently operational on the Island and include popular fashion brands, coffee shops, restaurants, and other lifestyle products occupying more than 115,000 m2 of leased retail spaces.

The Pearl-Qatar has been created over 32 km of new coastline with expected 25,000 dwellings and 50,000 residents by the end of 2021.