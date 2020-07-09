The intergovernmental negotiations on the announcement of the heads of state and government on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations were concluded at the United Nations Headquarters in New York after arduous negotiations that lasted for nearly four months, starting with the first consultation session in February, and all member states of the United Nations participated, and resulted in Finalizing the declaration to be adopted on September 21, 2020 at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government of member states.

The intergovernmental negotiations were led by Her Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Delegate of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, as well as Ambassador Anna Karen Anstrom, Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Sweden, as mandated by the President of the (74) session of the General Assembly, according to a decision (73) Session of the General Assembly No. 73/299.

The entrustment of this leadership and sensitive mission with the happiness of the permanent representative of the State of Qatar by the United Nations reflects the confidence of the international community in the role of the State of Qatar, which supports the efforts of multilateral diplomacy, and its ability to build international consensus on the crucial issues of concern to the international community, thanks to the vision and wisdom of the rational leadership of the State of Qatar, which It has achieved building a modern, developed and prosperous country that enjoys balanced relations with countries of the world, and is based on mutual respect and cooperation to achieve the goals of the United Nations.

It is worth noting that the member states of the United Nations attach great importance to adopting this vital declaration of the international community, as it comes after (75) years of the establishment of the United Nations, and reflects the orientations of the international community towards the desired role of the international organization, as it is a unique global organization that derives its legitimacy from Member states abide by the United Nations Charter, and cooperate in facing common international challenges.

The declaration also stresses the reaffirmation of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, the promotion of peace and conflict prevention, respect for international law, the rule of law and justice, the promotion of human rights and sustainable development for peoples, the guarantee of equality between states in the sovereignty and independence, respect for the territorial integrity of states, and non-interference in internal affairs , And peaceful conflict resolution.

The declaration also includes the commitment of world leaders to make every effort to address all current and emerging challenges in order to reach a world of peace, security, prosperity, development and human rights, being the main pillars upon which the United Nations was established. The world leaders also affirm in the declaration that no other world organization gives hope for a better world and for the future that everyone aspires to.

The Declaration affirms that the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law are still immortal, universal and an indispensable basis for a more peaceful, prosperous and just world, which must adhere to the international agreements concluded by Member States and the commitments they made, and build institutions subject to accountability and the rule of law.

The declaration refers to the commitment of world leaders to promoting peace, preventing conflict and ending threats to international peace and security quickly by peaceful means, adhering to the Charter and principles of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, and adhering to international agreements on disarmament and non-proliferation, climate change and environmental conservation, as it indicates Declaring that terrorism and violent extremism constitute a serious threat to international peace and security.

The declaration calls on the Secretary-General to reinforce the necessary tools to prevent the outbreak of hostilities on land, sea and air, and in cyberspace. The declaration also expresses full support for the Secretary-General’s initiative for a global ceasefire, respect for international humanitarian law and peacebuilding and the maintenance of it as one of the primary responsibilities of the United Nations.

With regard to the Corona pandemic, the declaration indicates that challenges are interlinked and can only be addressed through active pluralism, and that the Coved-19 pandemic is the largest global challenge in the history of the United Nations, as it not only causes death and disease, but also stagnates. Global economist, increasing poverty, anxiety and fear, imposing enormous pressure on our societies, economies and health systems, and harming the most vulnerable and fragile countries, which places everyone responsible for intensifying cooperation and solidarity to end the epidemic and address its consequences, and address future epidemics and other global challenges.

The declaration emphasizes the role of women and youth for peace and development, not to be marginalized and to enhance their meaningful participation in all aspects of life. It also addresses all fundamental issues affecting humanity, and pledges to enhance partnership and cooperation to address them, in line with the spirit and letter of the United Nations Charter.

In its conclusion, the declaration stresses that the sustainability of the planet and the well-being of generations for decades to come will be achieved only through teamwork and building on the progress made during the past 75 years since the founding of the United Nations, and therefore world leaders are determined to ensure the future that the international community seeks. In this regard, resources will be mobilized, efforts strengthened, unprecedented political will expressed, and work with partners to enhance global coordination and governance for the common future of present and future generations.

World leaders request the Secretary-General to submit a report before the end of the seventy-fifth session of the General Assembly, containing recommendations for implementing the Declaration and responding to current and future challenges. The leaders also pledge to transmit this declaration to the people in spirit and text.

The President of the General Assembly has announced the approval of all member states, as it will be finalized at the meeting that the General Assembly will hold at its meeting at the level of heads of state and government next September.