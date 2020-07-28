From August 1, the Qatar Gateway website will provide the service of exceptional entry permits into the State of Qatar, to enable this service for individuals – individuals and companies from the government or private sector – to submit an application through the site for the purpose of returning residents to the State of Qatar.

What is the “exceptional entry into Qatar” service?

It is a temporary service provided to residents currently outside the State of Qatar and unable to return to the country due to restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid 19)

The service allows applicants (individuals and companies from the government or private sector) to submit requests to obtain entry permits for residents who are currently outside the country and members of their families who hold Qatari residency cards so that they can return to the State of Qatar.

What are the steps to apply online?

Create a new account in the Qatar portal or log in to your existing account (if any).

Click on “Apply for an exceptional entry permit”.

Read the terms and conditions and prepare all the required attachments before starting the application.

Entering the application page and entering the required data correctly and completely as shown in the passport.

Correctly entering the email address to receive the request approval message.

Print the permit and keep a hard copy of it and from the stone pledge to present it to the airport concerned.

Who is eligible to apply?

The applicant submits an “exceptional entry permit”, and an application for an entry permit is submitted through the Qatar portal website as of August 1, 2020.

The validity of the permit is

an “exceptional entry permit” service available to residents and members of their families, and if the expatriate is outside the country and a permit to enter the country has been issued to him, entry permits will be issued to family members automatically.

The entry permit is valid for one month from the date of issuance, and in the event of expiry, it is possible to apply for a new application.

What documents are required to bring from the holders of the permit?

The holder of the permit must download the Ahtaz application upon his arrival in the country.

In the event of coming from the countries that have been included in the list of low-risk countries, proof of residence must be attached to that country for 72 hours or more.

The competent authorities reserve the right to accept or reject the permit application in accordance with the conditions and requirements for granting permits.

The applicant for the permit must acknowledge that all data and information contained in the entry permit application are correct, bearing all legal responsibilities for that if it becomes apparent that they are not true in accordance with the provisions and laws of the State of Qatar.

Conditions for arrivals from low-risk countries.

Covid 19 must be examined in an accredited hospital within 48 hours of the date of departure, and a paper copy of the examination certificate must be presented upon arrival.

And in the absence of a medical examination, in the next country, medical scans will be made at the airport upon arrival.

Evidence that a newcomer remains 72 hours or more must be loaded in the low-risk country. If the expatriate resides less than 72 hours in a low-risk country, he will be considered as coming from other countries (not low-risk) and will be treated accordingly.

When will the permit be canceled?

The permit is automatically canceled if there is a difference in the data of the country of arrival.

Conditions for arrivals from other countries.

Arrivals from other countries (outside the list of low-risk countries) must follow the following:

Reservation of a stay in one of the hotels designated and approved for quarantine with commitment to the quarantine for a full week from the date of arrival.

Examination at the airport (if the result is positive, Expatriates are directed to sanitary isolation, and in case they are negative, they spend a period of one week in the hotel stone compulsory)

The holders of permits must adhere to the hotel and adhere to the procedures followed, including maintaining social distance; Where in the event that contact of expatriate with a hotel stone is detected with other persons, the quarantine period will be extended for another 7 days.

When will the permit be canceled?

The permit is automatically canceled if there is a difference in the country of arrival.

Documents must be in possession of the expatriate upon arrival at Hamad International Airport

Passport – Qatari residence card – Entry permit – Signing of a pledge for hotel stone

Medical examination certificate: In the event of coming from low-risk countries, a paper copy of the medical examination must be presented to Covid-19 No The duration of its procedure exceeds 48 hours in an accredited hospital (if any) for those concerned at the airport.

A copy of the hotel reservation for quarantine: In the event of coming from other countries, a paper or electronic copy of the reservation of residence must be presented in one of the hotels approved for the quarantine.