The Philippine government welcomed the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that this major step is part of His Highness the Emir’s continuous efforts to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The statement expressed the Philippines’ aspiration to work with Qatar to achieve common goals and values.