His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call this evening from His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the medical assistance provided by the State of Qatar to Guyana in support of its efforts to combat the epidemic Coronavirus (Covid-19).

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of strengthening and developing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.