His Excellency the President, Lieutenant General Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, for his provision of the necessary support and support for the peace process in the Republic of Sudan.

His Excellency, while addressing the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government and the armed struggle movements today in Juba, said, “I extend my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar for providing His Highness with the necessary support and support for the peace process within the endeavors of partners, friends and society. “The International Council to provide financial and technical support, which had a great impact on the stability and continuity of mediation to continue negotiations and reach final agreements.”

He also praised the role played by the parties to the peace process by responding to the call for peace and working to establish it on the ground.