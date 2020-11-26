His Excellency Mr. Gramoz Roche, Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, praised the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year.
The Albanian Parliament Speaker said, “This important progress comes to ensure the promotion of democracy, development and prosperity in the State of Qatar.”
