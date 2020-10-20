His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, visited this evening the Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition / Suhail 2020 /.

His happiness was known during a tour of the exhibition pavilions and its various activities.

Earlier today, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) inaugurated the fourth edition of Suhail Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition 2020, and it will continue until October 24, and it is considered one of the most important international exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region in the field of hunting and falcons. A broad international participation amounted to / 120 / companies specialized in hunting weapons, sniper supplies, falcons and trips, representing the State of Qatar and / 12 / countries from different countries of the world, namely: / Kuwait, Pakistan, the United States, Britain, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Lebanon, Portugal , Romania, France, Hungary /.

The exhibition will be held this year with the participation of a group of major international companies specialized in falcons and hunting and hunting supplies, and in the midst of taking a series of preventive measures and measures to ensure a safe shopping process, taking into account the provision of an atmosphere of competition in seeing the latest types of weapons and the best equipment and products in the world of hunting and sniping trips.