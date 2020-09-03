His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, made a phone call this evening with His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

At the beginning of the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior congratulated Dr. Hamdok and the brotherly Sudanese people on the occasion of the signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government and a number of armed movements, stressing that the agreement is an important step for the sake of Sudan’s unity, security and stability, wishing that it would achieve the aspirations of the people. Al-Sudani in development, progress and prosperity, and for his part, the Sudanese Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the leadership, government and people of the State of Qatar for its strong and steadfast support for the Sudanese people, especially its permanent support for establishing peace in Sudan.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and means of supporting and strengthening them in various fields and raising them to wider levels, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.