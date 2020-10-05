His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, this morning, on the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, asking the Lord His Majesty is to be covered with the depth of his mercy and to dwell in him in his spaciousness.

His Excellency also extended condolences to their Excellencies members of the noble ruling family and senior officials.

Condolences were also offered to Their Excellencies the Ministers members of the delegation accompanying His Excellency the Prime Minister.