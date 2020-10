His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, sent a cable of congratulations to Dr. Bishr Hani Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of forming the new Jordanian government and taking the constitutional oath, wishing him success and repayment, and the brotherly Jordanian people more Of progress and prosperity.