His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated Qatar and its people for winning the hosting of the 2030 Asian Games.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “Congratulations to Qatar and its people for winning the bid to host the 2030 Asian Games. This is a sporting success for all Arabs, all thanks to the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Doha 2030 File Committee for their great efforts and for everyone supporting our candidacy file, and welcome to the Asian and international sports fans. # Doha 2030 meeting of cultures and peoples. “

The State of Qatar won the hosting of the twenty-first Asian Games in 2030 after the Doha file received the highest number of votes in the vote that took place today on the sidelines of the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The 39th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Doha 2030 File Committee, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and CEO of the Foundation, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.