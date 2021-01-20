His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Juffali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work on the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

The Council also listened to the presentation made by His Excellency the Minister of Finance on the progress of work on the unified site for government tenders, and His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior instructed the necessity of the commitment of government agencies and bodies that finance their budget from the state to announce the tenders and auctions on this site, with the aim of achieving justice, transparency and equal opportunities Providing information to investors on the needs of government agencies.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Levan Mikeladze Institute for Diplomatic Training and Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Georgia.

Second – The Council of Ministers reviewed the following issues and took the appropriate decisions in their regard:

1 – The letter of the Ministry of Transport and Communications regarding the policy framework document for cloud computing.

The cloud computing policy framework has been developed to provide high-quality services to individuals, companies and institutions, significantly increase efficiency and growth, and to ensure reliable access to all local and international users alike, based on the TRA’s strategy to support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy. the second.

2 – Results of the 17th meeting of ministers and heads of civil service and administrative development agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

3 – Results of the (340) session of the International Labor Organization Board of Directors.

4- Results of the seventh meeting of the Iranian Joint Qatari Committee.