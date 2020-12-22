His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received a phone call this morning from Jean Castex, Prime Minister of the friendly French Republic, during which he reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to develop and develop them, especially in the fields of economy, investment and energy.

During the call, they discussed cooperation between the two friendly countries regarding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Olympic Games in France 2024, and the exchange of experiences in this regard, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.