His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, at the opening of the 49th regular session of the Shura Council, acquires an additional dimension this year by setting the date for the Shura Council elections.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account, “In the speech of the Shura, His Highness praised the effectiveness of Qatar’s model in confronting Covid-19, which is based on the balance between health and the economy. The year is an additional dimension of setting the date for the Shura Council elections. “

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, had preferred, with his generous patronage, the opening of the forty-ninth regular session of the Shura Council, at the Council’s headquarters this morning, and the opening was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Excellencies the Ministers.