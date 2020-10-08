The Prime Minister launches the “Building Requirements Handbook in the State of Qatar”

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, released this morning, “a guide to building requirements in the State of Qatar.”

The guide contains planning and design requirements for state buildings, building permit requirements and procedures for issuing them.

The manual, which is available in both digital and paper versions, will make it easier for citizens and investors to know all transactions and procedures, and will help stimulate the economic environment for the construction sector.

The launch of the guide was attended by Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment, and a number of ministry officials.