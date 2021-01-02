His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior congratulated everyone on the new year 2021.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter this morning: “I congratulate everyone on the new year … God made it a year of good and blessing for our dear country, Qatar and the peoples of the whole world, asking God Almighty to help us and all humanity to overcome the Corona epidemic and the challenges that it imposed over the past year. And every year, you are safe and well. “