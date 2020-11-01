His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received this morning Mr. Axel Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UBS Swiss Banking Group, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between Qatar and the banking group in the financial and investment fields, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar and the UBS Banking Group, which aims to establish an initial fee to establish a center for the UBS group for wealth management in Doha and enhancing cooperation between the two parties on future opportunities that can cement Qatar’s position as a leading global center for financial services.