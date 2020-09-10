His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received this morning His Excellency Mr. Bin Wallace, Minister of Defense of the friendly United Kingdom, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, especially joint efforts in the field of security and defense, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments of common interest.