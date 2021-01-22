His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received this afternoon His Excellency Mr. Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and the means to support and develop them, especially in the security fields. The latest developments in the regional and international situations were discussed.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior held a lunch banquet in honor of the Minister of Interior and the accompanying delegation