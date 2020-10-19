His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has sent a written message to His Excellency Mr.
The message was delivered by His Excellency Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kuwait, during his meeting today, with His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Kuwaiti Cabinet Affairs.
The Prime Minister sends a written message to the Kuwaiti Minister of Interior regarding bilateral relations
His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has sent a written message to His Excellency Mr.