His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has sent a written message to His Excellency Mr.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kuwait, during his meeting today, with His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Kuwaiti Cabinet Affairs.